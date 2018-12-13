Signaturefd LLC Has $582,000 Position in American National Insurance (ANAT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after buying an additional 81,753 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 384,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,648,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 6.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 90.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,195,000 after buying an additional 88,053 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $123.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.03. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $112.89 and a 1-year high of $134.03.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

