Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3302 per share. This is an increase from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

