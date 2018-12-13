Signaturefd LLC Purchases 894 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $54.35 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. DowDuPont’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

