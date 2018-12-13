Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nike to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. HSBC set a $92.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

