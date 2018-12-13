SINA Corp (SINA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529,834 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of SINA worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SINA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SINA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,166,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,509,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 311,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 820,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 156,056 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SINA opened at $64.44 on Thursday. SINA Corp has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $124.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. SINA had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SINA in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SINA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

