Sio Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in RA Medical Systems Inc (RMED)

Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $546,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RMED opened at $8.07 on Thursday. RA Medical Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

