Sio Capital Management LLC Takes $4.41 Million Position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 770,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. Foamix Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.5% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,321,745 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826,200 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,369,341 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 416,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 640,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOMX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aharon Schwartz acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,967 shares of company stock worth $49,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $206.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.29% and a negative net margin of 2,049.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

