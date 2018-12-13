SL Green Realty (SLG) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SL Green Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.64.

SLG stock opened at $90.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $89.46 and a twelve month high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $3,229,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $365,241.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 324.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

