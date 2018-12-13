Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.71 and last traded at C$6.79, with a volume of 128772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.90.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.71” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/slate-office-reit-sot-un-hits-new-12-month-low-at-6-71.html.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT, formerly FAM Real Estate Investment Trust, is a Canada-based open-ended investment trust. The Trust focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in Canada with an emphasis on office properties. The Trust has a portfolio that spans approximately four million square feet (sq.ft.) of gross leasable area (GLA) and consists of over 30 properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.