SLM (SLM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 937398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 371,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 60,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 309,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,014.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

