SM Energy (SM) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Howard Weil upgraded SM Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Williams Capital set a $44.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded SM Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

NYSE SM opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 2.99. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,191,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,875,000 after acquiring an additional 445,168 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 326,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 597.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 901,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 772,689 shares in the last quarter.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

