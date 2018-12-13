SmartMesh Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75,496.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $8.80 million and $75,496.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh’s genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

