Smoke Reaches Market Capitalization of $992,575.00 (SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Smoke token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smoke has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Smoke has a total market capitalization of $992,575.00 and $17.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smoke alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.02493401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00141633 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00173091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.81 or 0.09792710 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Smoke Token Profile

Smoke’s total supply is 42,763,353 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,125,926 tokens. Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork. The official website for Smoke is www.smoke.network.

Buying and Selling Smoke

Smoke can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoke should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.