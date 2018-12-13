Soapstone Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Soapstone Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises 3.8% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $103,969,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.8% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,514,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,338,000 after buying an additional 5,140,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $923,972,000 after buying an additional 3,976,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,620,000 after buying an additional 3,314,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,301,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

