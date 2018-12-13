Soitec (SLOIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soitec SA is a France-based company engaged in the semiconductors industry. The Company focuses on the microelectronics sector, mainly in on the production and marketing of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers. Its products are patterned and cut into chips to make circuits for electronic components. The Company offers solutions for miniaturizing chips, improving product’s performance and reducing energy usage. Soitec SA speeds up the mobile and digital sectors. Its products are used to manufacture chips that go into smart phones, tables, computer, Internet technology (IT) and data centers as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices and industrial and medical equipment. It operates in the domestic market and internationally. “

Get Soitec alerts:

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and produces semiconductor materials worldwide. It offers silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers for processor and connectivity system on chips (SoCs), including partially-depleted SOI, fully-depleted SOI, and FinFET products. The company also provides SOIs for RF front-end modules, including RFeSI-enhanced signal integrity substrates, HR-SOI substrates, and stacking for RF substrates.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soitec (SLOIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.