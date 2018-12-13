Sonoco Products (SON) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonoco revised fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 guidance due to the receipt of business interruption insurance proceeds in the fourth quarter associated with the impact of flooding on operations owing to Hurricane Florence in September. The company anticipates delivering a record performance on all counts — sales, operating profit, earnings, operating cash flow and free cash flow, in 2018. The 2018 earnings per share guidance is at $3.32-$3.38, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 20%. For fiscal 2019, Sonoco estimates earnings per share at $3.47-$3.57. The company will gain from acquisitions, development of new products and optimizing businesses through process improvement, standardization and cost control. Sonoco is also poised to gain from pricing initiatives and its strong balance sheet position. The company has a positive record of earnings surpises over the last few quarters. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of SON traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 2,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,952. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 734 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $41,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $791,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $38,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,532 shares of company stock valued at $85,851 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,995,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,232,000 after buying an additional 146,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,089,000 after buying an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,180,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,454,000 after buying an additional 110,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,715,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,385,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,899,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

