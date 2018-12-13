Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SRNE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of SRNE opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $366.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 429.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 253,360 shares in the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

