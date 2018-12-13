Sound Point Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 112,144 Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)

Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Seadrill comprises approximately 0.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDRL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $23,340,000. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $6,307,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $5,764,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $6,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
SDRL stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Seadrill Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.
About Seadrill
Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.
Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL).
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.