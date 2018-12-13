Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,000. Seadrill comprises approximately 0.4% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDRL. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $23,340,000. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $6,307,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $5,764,000. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $12,012,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the third quarter worth $6,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Seadrill in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SDRL stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Seadrill Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

WARNING: “Sound Point Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 112,144 Seadrill Ltd (SDRL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/sound-point-capital-management-lp-acquires-shares-of-112144-seadrill-ltd-sdrl.html.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.