Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.37

Shares of Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 40064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southcross Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southcross Energy Partners stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 128,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Southcross Energy Partners worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE)

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

