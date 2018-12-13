S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of S&P Global worth $47,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $169.15 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $164.99 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Shares Sold by National Pension Service” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/sp-global-inc-spgi-shares-sold-by-national-pension-service.html.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.