Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) traded up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 144,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 126,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

WARNING: “Spanish Mountain Gold (SPA) Trading 7.7% Higher” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/spanish-mountain-gold-spa-trading-7-7-higher.html.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.