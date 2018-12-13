SpartanNash Co (SPTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

SpartanNash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $636.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Staples sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $219,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,963.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Hacker sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPTN. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on SpartanNash and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research raised SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

