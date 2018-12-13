SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,716 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

