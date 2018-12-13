Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,533,000 after buying an additional 3,793,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 171.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,533,000 after buying an additional 1,296,429 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $84,265,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 702.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,713,000 after acquiring an additional 664,463 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,586,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,263,000 after acquiring an additional 403,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.49. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $119.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spectrum Brands to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.58.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

