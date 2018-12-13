SpeedCash (SCS) Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, SpeedCash has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One SpeedCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. SpeedCash has a market capitalization of $10,089.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpeedCash Profile

SpeedCash is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. The official website for SpeedCash is www.scash.ml. The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia.

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

