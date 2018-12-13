Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,371,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 657,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.72% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $59,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Hughes bought 13,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,908.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $232,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

