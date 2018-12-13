Splunk Inc (SPLK) General Counsel Scott Morgan Sells 3,480 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $372,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,461. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $480.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $91,819,000 after acquiring an additional 130,133 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 838,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.16.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

