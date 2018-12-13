Splunk (SPLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 188,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,461. Splunk has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 2.13.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 3,480 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $372,151.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $1,270,768.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,773 shares of company stock worth $3,868,766. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 472.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

