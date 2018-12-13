Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.13

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.14, with a volume of 2978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

In other news, insider W Whitney George acquired 88,878 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $622,146.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,861,907 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,349. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 293,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,212. 32.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 857.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 834,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 747,731 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

