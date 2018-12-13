Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 27,392 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,392 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 48.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director A Thomas Bender sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $1,925,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $254.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $283.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $651.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $294.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

