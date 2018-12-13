Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Research Coverage Started at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $918,253.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael David Hankin bought 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.93 per share, for a total transaction of $102,427.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $243,590.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.