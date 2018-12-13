Stantec (STN) Upgraded to Buy at Raymond James

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $35.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Stantec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. CIBC downgraded Stantec to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

STN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 1,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,144. Stantec has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Stantec had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $690.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 544.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

