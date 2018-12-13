Starr International Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 290,833 Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 290,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000. Williams Companies comprises about 1.5% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 516.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $644,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $993,625 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.86. 349,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,627. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

