Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 158,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.23. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.19 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 36.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

