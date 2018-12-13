Stelliam Investment Management LP Has $33.30 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Stelliam Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.8% of Stelliam Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stelliam Investment Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $33,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $102.93. 13,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,844,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.54 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP David W. Trice sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $317,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stelliam Investment Management LP Has $33.30 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/stelliam-investment-management-lp-has-33-30-million-holdings-in-eog-resources-inc-eog.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.