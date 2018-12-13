Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close.

STML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Shares of STML opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 26,296 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $311,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 281,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

