Sterling Bancorp (SBT) and Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Head to Head Survey

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $139.34 million 3.27 $37.97 million N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $46.27 million 1.47 $4.28 million $0.68 16.91

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sterling Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 31.33% 19.34% 1.86% Citizens Community Bancorp 9.26% 7.16% 0.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Citizens Community Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans. It maintains a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

