Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TiVo by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,952,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 546,090 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of TiVo during the second quarter worth $33,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TiVo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,488,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,649 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TiVo by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,453,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,002,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of TiVo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,078,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 118,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TiVo alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TiVo from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of TIVO opened at $10.51 on Thursday. TiVo Corp has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.44). TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. TiVo’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in TiVo Corp (TIVO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/stevens-capital-management-lp-acquires-new-stake-in-tivo-corp-tivo.html.

TiVo Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.