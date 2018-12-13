Stitch Fix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,386 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 801% compared to the typical volume of 1,153 put options.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 329,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $8,728,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,621 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,264 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stitch Fix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SFIX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/13/stitch-fix-sees-unusually-large-options-volume-sfix.html.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.