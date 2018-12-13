Stitch Fix’s (SFIX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $22.32 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mike C. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,621 shares of company stock worth $11,439,264 over the last 90 days. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,302.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.