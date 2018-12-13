Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ciena (CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,901 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,406 put options.

In other Ciena news, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $65,466.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Frodsham sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,275 shares of company stock worth $2,512,068 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 42.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 96,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 173.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 119,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 610.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,765 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 124,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 220.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 45,450 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ciena from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Nomura set a $35.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

CIEN opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

