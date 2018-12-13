Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) Stake Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 21.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 59,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $958,846.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,256 shares of company stock worth $234,667. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $644.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

