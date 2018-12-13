Strix Group’s (KETL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

LON KETL traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.60 ($1.78). The company had a trading volume of 40,843 shares.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

