Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €56.80 by Goldman Sachs Group

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €56.80 ($66.05) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €64.94 ($75.51).

ETR:SAX opened at €43.66 ($50.77) on Thursday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €45.41 ($52.80) and a 52 week high of €66.40 ($77.21).

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

