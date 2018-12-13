Summit Industrial Income REIT’s (SMU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

