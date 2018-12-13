Summit Therapeutics (SUMM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.00 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (10) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (8) (($0.10)) by GBX (2) (($0.03)), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Summit Therapeutics stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 23,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,608. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.70 ($3.52).

In other Summit Therapeutics news, insider Leopoldo Zambeletti sold 11,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £3,180.24 ($4,155.55).

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

