Sunoco (SUN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco LP operates as a wholesale fuel distributor. It engages in distributing motor fuel to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company also operates convenience stores and retail fuel sites. Sunoco LP, formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

SUN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.76. 5,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $184,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $207,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $220,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 39.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

