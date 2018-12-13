SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) Stake Decreased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in SunTrust Banks by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STI opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

