Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDPI. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

SDPI stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 194,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 122,906 shares during the period.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

