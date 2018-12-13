Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 753.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director James Strauss Mcelya acquired 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $288,177.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joanne M. Finnorn acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,507.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,683 shares of company stock valued at $838,030. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE:SUP opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.77. Superior Industries International Inc has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.65 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

